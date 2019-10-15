From drought, fires to damaging storms

NSW has counted the cost of its most intense storm season in decades, with the Mid North Coast the eighth most storm affected region in the state, according to the NRMA.

Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Boambee featured among the 10 suburbs impacted most during the 2018-19 financial year.

Statewide 4% of insurance claims in NSW were lodged on the Mid North Coast.

Claims data also showed that 61% of all home claims in NSW were the result of storm damage - the highest proportion since 2014-15.

Car insurance claims resulting from storms, such as hail damage, were more than double the long-term average, with 15% of all car claims in 2018-19 related to storm damage.

"With more severe storms hitting NSW, we anticipate more hail storms, more damaging winds and more intense rain," NRMA Insurance Manager for Safer Communities, Alex Mazzoni said.

"We know that two in five residents are yet to take steps to prepare their home for severe weather, so we're joining the SES to urge everyone to take the time to prepare their homes for storm season.

Flooding in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

"Trim your branches, clear your gutters and secure loose items in your garden on your balcony. Severe weather can strike at any time, so these little actions can make a big difference," Mr Mazzoni said.

NSW SES Acting Commissioner, Fatima Abbas encouraged communities to prepare for the storm season ahead.

"We have already seen how people have been impacted by severe storms with the NSW SES responding to over 3,500 jobs in the past four weeks," Ms Abbas said.

"In these recent storms, we have seen countless trees blown over and, in some cases, entire roofs have been blown off homes and businesses. It is important that we know the things we can do to prepare our properties and loved ones for floods and storms."

Storm damage to properties is seen every spring and summer on the Coffs Coast. TREVOR VEALE/ The

NRMA Insurance has also conducted new research on community concerns about the impact of climate change on storms (survey of 1,000 NSW residents)* revealing:

61% of NSW residents think that climate change will make storms more frequent and intense in the future, while 57% feel that climate change has already made storms worse.

Almost half of NSW residents (47%) are worried about the impact of climate change on their suburb or town in the future, while 41% are worried about impact on their own property.

84% of NSW residents believe that preparing early helps to reduce the risk of storm damage - however, 4 in 10 say they don't prepare their home for severe storms.

NRMA Insurance and the NSW SES are urging residents to prepare for 'storm season' (which is now underway in NSW - October-March each year).

10 most storm-affected suburbs and towns on the Mid-North Coast in 2018-19 were:

1. Port Macquarie

2. Coffs Harbour

3. Taree

4. Wauchope

5. Kundabung

6. Bellingen

7. Gulmarrad

8. Harrington

9. Boambee

10. South Grafton

For more tips on storm preparation and flexible ways to volunteer with the NSW SES, visit ses.nsw.gov.au.