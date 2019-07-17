TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

POLICE have revealed they are scouring the Gold Coast and Tweed for a man wanted for questioning over a murder investigation near Ipswich.

Detectives said Kye Enright, 21, is known to spend time around the Coast and Northern Rivers region, and have called on anyone hiding him to come forward.

"Anyone harbouring this person is committing an offence and is liable to prosecution," a spokeswoman said.

Detectives said Enright is known to spend time on the Gold Coast.

Enright is wanted in relation to the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1.

Around 6pm that night Mr Rock died in the rear car park of a local business on Laidley Plainland Road after allegedly being involved in an incident with two men.

Police have already charged a Park Ridge man, 26, with murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and armed robbery.

Sources have revealed Enright is also a person of interest in the shooting of 18-year-old Hayden Miller, who was shot in the arm while celebrating his birthday in the heart of Surfers Paradise at the Tiki Village last month.