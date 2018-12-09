Menu
Alex Geldenhuys, previously Lee Barnett, and daughter Samantha in Thailand. Source: Supplied
Crime

Mum to be extradited on kidnapping charges

4th Sep 2014 11:29 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast mum accused of abducting her daughter from her father 20 years ago is set to be extradited to the United States.

ABC reports Dorothy Lee Barnett's lawyers had asked the Federal Government to prevent the extradition however Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan determined she would be surrendered.

"The Minister arrived at his determination following careful consideration of the provisions of Australia's extradition law and taking into account representations made by, and on behalf of, Ms Barnett," a government spokesperson said in a statement to the ABC.

"In August 2014, the Minister for Justice determined that Ms Barnett is to be surrendered to the United States."

Ms Barnett, of Mountain Creek, was accused of stealing her daughter Savanna Todd - known today as Samantha Geldynhuys - when she was a baby in 1994

According to US authorities, Barnett left for a birthday party with her daughter in South Carolina and never returned.
In April 2014 Ms Barnett, 53, willingly agreed to extradition but had since reneged.

She was arrested by Federal Police officer Pedr O'Callaghan at her home on the Sunshine Coast in November and has since appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court charged with parental kidnapping and falsifying passports.

Read more at ABC News.
 

