One for the record books as Brendan chases many weird titles

Spinning a basketball on a pair of spectacles for 29.67 seconds is just one of the weird and wacky Guinness World Records a Coast man has achieved since his love for breaking records began.

As a keen basketballer, cricketer and AFL player, Brendan Kelbie became interested in basketball spinning four years ago and has since broken four Guinness World Records including the longest time spinning a basketball, on a guitar (21.29 secs), on the elbow (12.11 secs), on spectacles (29.67 secs) and spinning four basketballs at once (8.69 secs).

The current three-time Guinness World Record holder said breaking a record was "the best feeling in the world".

"It feels amazing it's like completing a marathon, it's hard to go through it and it's tough to practise, but when you get to the finish line it's all worth it," he said.

"It's a sense of achievement you're the best in the world at a specific thing."

Brendan Kelbie holds three Guinness World Records for basketball spinning. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Ever since his first taste of victory, Mr Kelbie became extremely motivated to break "as many records as possible".

"I have a little bucket list that I plan to do in the near future," he said.

"One is the fastest 100m run while spinning a basketball on one finger. The record is 15 seconds and I'm training for it at the moment.

"There is the longest time spinning five basketballs, which I want to set that benchmark for, and I want to take back the elbow spinning one."

Working to increase his record tally, the Palmwoods resident has stepped out from the basketball umbrella to attempt some "weird and strange" records.

"I've submitted four this month, I stacked 13 dice on the back of my hand in 30 seconds blindfolded and I also went for the record of most dice stacked in a tower in 30 seconds blindfolded, and I did 20," he said.

"There is so much variety in Guinness World Records, you can do basketball spinning one day and the next minuet I'm eating doughnuts or running a marathon."

Brendan Kelbie spinning a basketball. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Mr Kelbie said being named as a Guinness World Record holder was very difficult and required a lot of paper work.

"You have to submit a cover letter, two witness statements, two time keeper statements, photographic evidence, slow motion footage and if it's really specific sometimes I have to get in a special witness," he said.

"I've had a few that have been denied … they are very strict if there is anything obscure Guinness will be like no we can't accept that."

Brendan Kelbie broke the Guinness World Record for the longest duration for spinning a basketball on the elbow, however no longer holds the record. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

How to break a Guinness World Record

Described as serious business on the Guinness World Records website, record breaking includes strict policies governing what constitutes a Guinness World Record title in order to maintain high standards.

Each record title must fulfil all of the following criteria:

Measurable - Can it be measured objectively? What is the unit of measurement? Guinness do not accept applications based on subjective variables. For example - beauty, kindness, loyalty.

Breakable - Can the record be broken? Guinness record titles must be open to being challenged.

Standardisable - Can the record be repeated by someone else? Is it possible to create a set of parameters and conditions that all challengers can follow?

Verifiable - Can the claim be proven? Will there be accurate evidence available to prove it occurred?

Based on one variable - Is the record based on one superlative and measured in one unit of measurement?

The best in the world - Has anyone else done better? If your record suggestion is new then Guinness World Records will set a challenging minimum requirement for you to beat