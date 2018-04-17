Man to pay ex-wife $2000 compo over takeaway terror

A SUNSHINE Coast man has been ordered to pay compensation to his ex-wife after he threw "scalding hot" Chinese food at her.

A courtroom has heard the woman suffered first-degree burns to four per cent of her body when her husband threw hot containers full of takeaway food at her during an argument.

Russell Charles Floyd, 53, pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Monday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told on March 4, 2017 the pair went out and bought Chinese food from a store near their Beerwah home. The pair had been fighting.

When they got home the wife went for a shower. Floyd followed her in and yelled "you f---ing hate me", to which she replied "shut up".

With a towel wrapped around her wet hair, Floyd's wife walked into the kitchen where the food was set out on a table. The pair kept fighting and she told her husband to "shut up" again.

Floyd picked up a container of fried rice and threw it at her. He picked up several other containers and hurled them at her.

The containers broke on impact and spilled hot sauce on her neck and back.

She used her towel to wipe some of the sauce off, ran outside and hid in a bush where she called the police.

Police and paramedics arrived and a cooling agent was placed on the woman's burns.

In a witness impact statement provided to the court Floyd's wife said she was worried her skin would peel off.

"I feared for my life," she said.

The pair have since separated and she said she was constantly looking over her shoulder.

Floyd was sentenced to 15 months' jail, suspended immediately for three years.

He was ordered to pay out $2000 to his ex-wife in compensation for the injuries she suffered.