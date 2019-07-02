Coast man rushed to hospital after being mauled by shark

Former Caloundra man Peter Schultz has reportedly suffered a "deep gash” after being attacked by a shark while swimming in NSW.

A FORMER Sunshine Coast swimmer is lucky to be alive after he was reportedly attacked by a shark while swimming at Sydney this morning.

Peter Schultz suffered a leg injury, a puncture wound to his torso and cuts to his back and stomach while he was swimming with a group in Sydney's northern beaches early this morning.

The former Caloundra man and Qantas pilot is an experienced ocean swimmer, and has previously conquered the English Channel.

Peter Schultz on his way to completing the English Channel swim. Sara Whitelaw

Witness Danny Lucas told the ABC Mr Schultz managed to swim to shore and was yelling that he'd been bitten by a shark.

He had lacerations to his stomach and back and a "deep gash" down his left leg.

"There was a reasonable amount of blood on the footpath and there were a number of passers-by who were looking after him and calling the ambulance," Mr Lucas said.

The Sunshine Coast Tri Academy has offered their best wishes to the athlete.

"Speedy recovery to former SCTA athlete and English Channel crossing swimmer Peter Schultz, who was attacked by a shark while swimming in Manly this morning on his usual open water swim," it said on Facebook.

"The SCTA family are sending positive thoughts and best wishes mate."

The NSW Department of Primary Industries have reported shark biologists were working to determine the size and species involved in the attack.

But NSW Police said no shark had been spotted in the area.