A Sunshine Coast man was killed in a collision with a cattle truck on Tuesday.
Crime

Coast man killed in horrific cattle truck collision

18th Sep 2019 7:54 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast man has been killed in a horrific highway crash where his car collided with a cattle truck.

Police are investigating the fatal traffic crash that occurred about 1pm at Yandilla yesterday where a four-wheel-drive crashed into a truck carrying cattle on the Gore Highway.

A 53-year-old Diamond Valley man, the sole occupant of the four-wheel-drive, died at the scene.

The high-impact collision left debris strewn across the highway which remained closed at 4.15pm as emergency services worked to clear the scene and loose cattle be mustered.  

Toowoomba Police Inspector Paine said initial investigations indicated the four-wheel drive "may have crossed onto the incorrect side of the road".  

He said both the truck and the four-wheel drive were extensively damaged as a result of the collision.  

"The truck was over on its side; the four-wheel drive was upside down," he said.  

"It's a reminder for drivers to drive conservatively, to be aware of their speed and level of fatigue.  

"Any incident like this is a significant thing to happen."

Several cattle also died as a result of the collision.

The truck driver was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

