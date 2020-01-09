Man facing historic sex assault charges named

Warren John McCorriston is accused of sexually assaulting three girls. he has been extradited to New South Wales to face charges.

Warren John McCorriston is accused of sexually assaulting three girls. he has been extradited to New South Wales to face charges.

A GOLD Coast man accused of sexually assaulting three girls has been extradited to New South Wales to face the charges.

Warren John McCorriston, 58, is expected to be formally charged with the assaults of three women in NSW between 1980 and 1999.

McCorriston appeared in Southport Magistrates Court this morning to face extradition proceedings.

Police investigating the suspected murders of several Lake Macquarie teenagers have arrested a man in Queensland over unrelated sexual and serious assaults involving three other Hunter women. Picture: NSW Police.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Damian Summerfield said McCorriston would be facing 22 charges in NSW including rape, grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.

Sen Sgt Summerfield said the offences dated back 30 years.

The 58-year-old was arrested in Surfers Paradise yesterday by Strike Fore Arapaima which was set up to investigate the disappearance of three teenagers in the Lake Macquarie region between 1979 and 1994.

The alleged sexual assaults are unrelated to the teens disappearances.

McCorriston's solicitor Alex Somers, of Nyst Legal, said the allegations were 30 years old and consisted only of witness statements.

14-year-old Amanda Therese Robinson went missing in 1979 not far from where another girl, Robyn Hickie, 18, of Belmont North, disappeared a few weeks earlier.

Strike Force Arapaima was set up last year to investigate the disappearances of Amanda Robinson, 14, and Robyn Hickie, 18, in 1979 and Gordana Kotevski, 16, in 1994.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse refused bail and ordered McCorriston to be extradited NSW to appear in Tweed Heads Court this afternoon.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



