Teen wins international beauty pageant

AFTER winning one of the world's most prestigious beauty pageants, Rachael Evren will be spending the next year being an ambassador for organisations around the Gold Coast.

The 19-year-old from Tallai won the title of International Junior Miss in Florida last week after competing against 55 other girls from around the world.

After winning the award, she broke down in tears and shock, saying it was a "dream five years in the making".

Rachael Evren being crowned as International Junior Miss Teen. Photo: Instagram @rachael_evren

Rachael Evren after being crowned International Junior Miss. Photo: Instagram @rachael_evren

"It was so surreal. I haven't come down to planet Earth yet," she said.

"I started (pageantry) when I was 12-years-old. When I was 14 I started competing internationally and now I've won the competition."

Ms Evren is a makeup artist, spray tanner, runs a fashion business called Evara Boutique, has a YouTube channel, and is passionate about spreading awareness about human trafficking.

The teen will now spend the year as an ambassador for the Gold Coast. Photo by Richard Gosling

Since finishing year 12 at Kings Christian College she worked full time in retail. Now she's won the competition, she plans on spending the next 12 months being an advocate in the community.

"I have to get involved with a lot of charities, but I really enjoy it," she said.

"I've had charities like Radio Lollipop and Animal Welfare League contact me and want to work with me.

"I'm going to be really busy."

As winner of the competition, Ms Evren will have the title for the next year, an all expenses trip to London and Paris for a vacation, and several modelling contracts.