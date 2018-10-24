Menu
A Coast family have survived a gum tree falling on their vehicle in a vicious Sunday storm.
A Coast family have survived a gum tree falling on their vehicle in a vicious Sunday storm. Clayton's Towing
Family's incredible escape as tree crushes car

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Oct 2018 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
A Sunshine Coast man has relived the horrifying moment a giant gum tree landed on top of his car, very nearly crushing the passengers inside.

The three Coast occupants were pulled from the wreckage alive and well, after it was felled in Sunday's severe storms.

Glass House Mountains man Josh Nalder, his partner and her younger brother were driving around before the weather took a turn for the worse.

They sought shelter from the torrential rain in Matthew Flinders Park at Beerburrum.

Two minutes later disaster struck.

"It was super scary when the tree fell, it was a huge bang," the electrician said.

"Somehow, all I got was a bump on the head from when the tree hit the roof.

"There was a lot of thunder around and the rain was that heavy, we don't know if it was a lightning strike."

 

Mr Nalder's father, who is a mechanic, believes the Subaru WRX Impreza is so crumpled, it's a write-off.

They were left scratching heads at the horror of what could have been.

"If my partner's brother was sitting behind me, he probably wouldn't be here," he said.

"Same if I had parked just a metre back.

"It is really disheartening but it could have been worse."

Clayton's Towing was tasked with the clean-up and said Mr Nalder was "unlucky" to park where he did.

For now, Mr Nalder is using his grandparents' vehicle for work while he waits on the insurance claim.

