Entrepreneur develops life-changing app

A NEW app is connecting families and caregivers of children with special needs with therapists and clinicians.

Stuart Kruger came up with the revolutionary idea for the app after his son, Tyson, was diagnosed with autism.

The app allows parents and caregivers to book a consultation when they most need help, such as dealing with challenging daily behaviours, and connect via real-time HD video calling from anywhere and at any time.

"Shortly after Tyson's diagnosis, we quickly learned there was no comprehensive system that supports non-clinical carers such as families, siblings, friends, relatives and teachers," he said.

"There was nowhere for us to go to access relevant, affordable and valuable support options and subject matter expertise for instrumental aspects of daily life, things change so quickly on these journeys."

Available in iOS and Android, the app can be used to connect with a full range of support services across Australia and even globally.

"Even with one hour therapy sessions each week, there was still 8708 hours annually of non-clinician time where Tyson needed support," Mr Kruger said.

"There was no tool to map his journey and extend the value of Tyson's therapy, and no way for us to easily share his health progress and information, our social experiences, and what we had learned with others."

Mr Kruger said the app was developed especially for parents of children with disabilities.

"We aim to bring together families, caregivers and clinical subject matter experts onto a single, simple, and secure mobile platform," he said.

"Communication is critical when providers and caregivers are supporting a person."

Mr Kruger said HELPA connects these multiple providers and caregivers through one app, allowing several people to keep track of and share milestones, changes in health and other essential information.

"It also offers a pathway for therapists to apply their expertise, earn a living and balance lifestyle along the journey," he said.

Mr Kruger said HELPA was the only social care platform that has partnered with the Australian Government Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre.

"This supports our efforts of fast-tracking research outcomes, together with our university partners and communities," he said.

"We aim to inform decision makers and policy makers with as many evidence-informed outcomes from the HELPA community as possible, leading to an increased awareness of the challenges these communities experience."