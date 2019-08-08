Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Contributed
Breaking

Coast doctor on domestic violence charges makes curfew bid

Sherele Moody
by
8th Aug 2019 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOP Queensland doctor accused of "strangling" his wife will remain on a strict curfew to curb his drinking.

Dr Piotr Swierkowski asked the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to vary his bail conditions.

The senior Queensland Health medico was charged last year over a number of alleged assaults on the mother  of four children.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service stood down the executive director of medical services after Dr Swierkowski  was charged with strangulation and suffocation.

The 43-year-old doctor on Thursday wanted Justice David Boddice to vary a contact provision and curfew conditions of the bail that was imposed nine months ago.

Justice Boddice refused the curfew request, saying he had concerns about Dr Swierkowski's drinking.

"I would be concerned, if  your client - with the stressors of life - would back to move back to using alcohol," Justice Boddice said.

The contact variation was allowed.

Dr Swierkowski sat quietly in the back of the court for Thursday's proceedings.  -  NewsRegional

court crime domestic violence piotr swierkowski violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Peak body praises 'smart' decision to privatise airport

    premium_icon Peak body praises 'smart' decision to privatise airport

    News Preparations are well underway to hand over the operations of Coffs Airport to a private company, with an EOI set to go out in coming months.

    • 8th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Motorcycle ride ends in fatality on suburban street

    premium_icon Motorcycle ride ends in fatality on suburban street

    News Man dies in motorcycle crash - Coffs Harbour.

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    News This week’s Letters to the Editor.