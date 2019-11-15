Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Dick was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court for possessing ice and marijuana.
Anthony Dick was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court for possessing ice and marijuana.
News

Golf buddies introduced businessman to ice, court hears

Danielle Buckley
15th Nov 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast business man only began using ice in his 60s after his golfing friends introduced him to it, a court has heard.

Anthony Brian Dick, 62, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday morning after pleading guilty to possessing drugs and utensils.

The court heard Dick, who runs a BnB and horse riding business in Mooloolah Valley, had a near-unblemished criminal history when he was caught with 5g of marijuana and 7.5g of methamphetamine in November 2018.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court the licensed electrician often travelled to Vanuatu as a volunteer to teach music.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was "unusual" to see someone start using drugs in their 60s and noted that he was introduced to ice by golfing friends.

He said while he could see Dick was of good character with no history of "real trouble with the law", it was unfortunate that he had used the drug.

"People who use it need other people to sell it and it sustains the business of the drug dealers," Justice Applegarth said.

Dick was sentenced to 18 months' jail, suspended immediately. - NewsRegional

anthony brian dick court drugs editors picks ice methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum describes moment ‘ferocious’ fire obliterated home

        premium_icon Mum describes moment ‘ferocious’ fire obliterated home

        News Setting up a camper trailer at a friend’s property, mum of two Sian Whitewolf and her young children are one of many families that have been left homeless.

        BUSHFIRE LATEST: Up to 25 homes in the region destroyed

        BUSHFIRE LATEST: Up to 25 homes in the region destroyed

        News Severe fire danger 'from border to border' across New South Wales.

        Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

        Crime Senior constable hospitalised while trying to make arrest

        Property losses adding up as crews continue to battle blaze

        premium_icon Property losses adding up as crews continue to battle blaze

        News The number of properties destroyed by the fierce infernos affecting northern NSW...