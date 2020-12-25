Bad Christmas vibrations as thief knocks over sex toy store

A frustrated sex shop owner has hit out at the thief who took $20,000 worth of stock, saying customers will miss spoiling their loved ones as a result.

A Gold Coast adult shop was stripped of almost $20,000 worth of high-end sex toys days before Christmas, only months after another bizarre break-in at the same premises.

The frustrated owner has jokingly suggested if the culprit is that desperate to "get a cucumber" instead.

Police are investigating after a person driving an allegedly stolen Mercedes jemmied open the back door of Sexy World at Nerang in the early hours of Tuesday morning, before stealing a large number of high-end sensual electronic items, which cost up to $300 each.

Manager Carina Thacker upset over the theft of over $20000 worth of sex toys at Sexy World Nerang. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

The thief with a penchant for erotic goods did not enter the retail area of the shop, but took a mass of items from a back storeroom before fleeing the premises in the car that police allege was stolen from elsewhere on the Gold Coast.

The robber was allegedly wearing a hoodie, which covered their face and officers are now reviewing CCTV in the area.

A "large tub" of opened "store testers" sex toys and "lucky dip" items was also taken in the break-in.

Speaking to the Bulletin, Sexy World owner Danielle Patmore, who has owned a number of adult stores in southeast Queensland and northern NSW for the past 11 years, said she had a large amount of stock ready for the Christmas rush when the devastating heist happened.

"We always make sure we have enough for the Christmas rush because people come in for presents and over the holiday period parents have kids that might stay with other family members so couples like to spend quality time together or go on dirty weekends and they come in looking to buy something.

"We have other people coming in who are sick but still want to pleasure their partners so it's disappointing that this would happen at this time of the year."

Ms Patmore said despite the robbery, the Nerang store was not left short for the holiday season as other stores in the group were able to provide excess stock to the Gold Coast shop.

Police are investigating a robbery at Sexy World Nerang where almost $20,000 of goods was stolen. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

She said the sex-toy break in was the second robbery to happen while the shop was closed in recent months, with another man allegedly squeezing in through a small window to steal a single pleasure aid earlier this year.

Ms Patmore said in addition to the burglaries, shoplifting was rife at most Sexy World stores.

"Shoplifting is an ongoing problem for us. If someone was going to steal food I would be sympathetic but stealing sex toys, I'm really not sympathetic to that. If you're really that desperate - steal a cucumber," she joked.

Police continue to investigate the robbery.

Originally published as Coast adult shop ransacked, $20k of sex toys stolen