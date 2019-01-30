Menu
Coalition, Labor deadlock in latest state election poll
Politics

Coalition, Labor deadlock in poll fight

30th Jan 2019 8:22 AM
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a minority government or a slim majority after the next election, according to the latest Newspoll.

The coalition and the opposition are 50-50 on a two-party preferred basis, although Labor's primary vote is up two points to 36 per cent.

Daley as preferred premier by 44-31
That's an improvement for the Berejiklian government, which was trailing the opposition 52-48 in December, the Australian reports.

Ms Berejiklian leads Opposition Leader Michael Daley as preferred premier by 44-31, but the number of voters dissatisfied with her performance has risen.

