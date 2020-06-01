Coach sees the positives in NRL rule changes

North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green speaks at a press conference after the Round 3 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AAP Image/Cameron Laird)

North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green speaks at a press conference after the Round 3 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AAP Image/Cameron Laird)

A NEW-LOOK NRL season has brought with it fresh changes and challenges, some of which Cowboys coach Paul Green is embracing.

Friday night's win against the Gold Coast Titans was the first time the North Queensland side got to experience the 'six again' call that has replaced penalties at the ruck.

For Green it was a positive for rugby league as a whole.

"I think probably one of the good parts about it is you just get on with the game," Green said.

"(With penalties) everyone debates whether it should've been a penalty or not so I like that the game keeps going. "

Jai Arrow of the Titans tackles Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys during the Round 3 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AAP Image/Cameron Laird)

With the extra two days off over the weekend before they return to training, the Cowboys will have the ideal preparation heading into Saturday's clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

Green said a higher level of fatigue was to be expected following their first game back, with some sorer than normal shoulders in need of respite.

What he wanted to see in their return to the field was continued improvement in defence. That he did.

Try as they might the Titans were unable to crack the Cowboys' impenetrable wall, aside from an early moment of fancy footwork from Brian Kelly.

Even with Mitch Dunn and Coen Hess sent to the sin bin, the home side refused to yield at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

It was a demonstration of the intent Green asked for.

NRL; North Queensland Cowboys Vs Gold Coast Titans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Josh McGuire. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The efforts of his fullback, halves and hookers showed Green that the combinations in the squad were beginning to gel.

There were rusty passages throughout the 80 minutes, however they became less and less noticeable as the attack found its momentum.

Valentine Holmes and Scott Drinkwater each threw final passes for tries, Reece Robson bagged a double and Jake Clifford showed composure with the boot to force several repeat sets.

"I thought generally speaking his game was really good; his kicking game was good, his kick selection was good and he took on the line a bit which was good to see," Green said

Originally published as Coach sees the positives in NRL rule changes