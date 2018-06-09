Coach Nicol joins the Country Cockatoos

SCU Marlins supremo Dave Nicol has been offering a guiding hand to young rugby players for decades.

Passing on skills that once made him one of the zone's greatest players will go to up a notch on June 17 when he joins the panel of head coach Brett Marchant with NSW Cockatoos Colts, one of the recognised pathways to a prized Wallaby jumper.

"I took a tour party to Italy earlier this year and they asked me before I left if I was interested in the Colts job,” he said.

"Was I ever, as some of these kids were in my under-14's Country side a few years back and to see them grow from boys to men is going to be a highlight of my years in rugby.”

Nicol said he was thinking of cutting back commitments but some of the coaching opportunities coming his way of late were too good to knock back.

"The Italy trip was so much fun me and if another comes along I'll be first to put my hand up.

"Assistant coaching with the Colts starts with a game against Sydney City in Camden before we go north to take on Queensland Country.

"Two games only but it's taking us back on the representative path we used to follow and for these young blokes it will open doors in the game like they never knew existed.

"I'm looking forward so much to stepping along with them.”