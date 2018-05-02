Co Yo continues to please tastebuds on international scale

TOP PRODUCT: Co Yo founders Sandra and Henry Gosling were awarded best stand and claimed the highly coveted Best Product award at the Natural Organic and Healthy Products Expo in Sydney on June 4.

TOP PRODUCT: Co Yo founders Sandra and Henry Gosling were awarded best stand and claimed the highly coveted Best Product award at the Natural Organic and Healthy Products Expo in Sydney on June 4. Contributed

THE creamy goodness of a Sunshine Coast product has caught the attention of the international health food industry.

With large coconut trees rising to the roof of the Natural Organic and Healthy Products Expo in Sydney, it wasn't just Co Yo's products that had judges impressed, but their stand too.

The Yandina-based business was awarded best stand at the show and claimed the highly coveted Best Product award at the expo on Sunday night.

"It was surreal really," Co Yo co-founder Sandra Gosling said.

"I knew our stand was good and people were coming up and saying there was nothing really like it in the expo.

"It was an amazing stand with coconut trees rising up to the roof and all sorts of stuff and it was unbelievable."

It was the third time Co Yo had attended the expo, with the business previously taking out best organic product in 2015.

Mrs Gosling said to take out the best product award again had come "as a huge surprise".

"The number of innovative organic products at the competition was huge and we thought we were lucky to get the award in 2015," she said.

"Since then there are more competitors in all areas so we thought we would be lucky to get that again."

Mrs Gosling said the expo not only featured Australian products, but others from New Zealand and further afield.

"This wasn't a consumer show; this was a trade show so we were amongst many international buyers and retail buyers," she said.

TOP PRODUCT: Co Yo co-founder Sandra Gosling was awarded best stand and claimed the highly coveted Best Product award at the Natural Organic and Healthy Products Expo in Sydney on June 4. Contributed

Co Yo launched in 2010 and became Australia's first coconut milk yoghurt business. Its range of products has expanded to include ice cream and a range of fermented vegetable dips.

The products were quick to gain traction in the health food industry and are already popular in overseas markets.

"We have always been manufacturing in the UK, US and NZ and our brand is known globally but we haven't really ventured into the closer Asian market," Mrs Gosling said.

"But as time goes on the demand is getting stronger and stronger and as opportunities to spread what we're about, which is 'dairy freedom', develop we'll take that opportunity when we can."

She said there was a great market for dairy-free products in Asia, with many suffering from dairy intolerance, and hoped to expand Co Yo in the direction in the coming years.

"We felt it was possibly too early before but now there is a lot more info out there and instead of us going to them they are coming to us," she said.

Co Yo launched in 2010 and became Australia's first coconut milk yoghurt business.

The business has come a long way since 2010, with the recent awards adding to an already successful 2017.

"This has been a huge year for us in terms of refining our ice cream and being certified in many areas we previously weren't," Mrs Gosling said.

The business gained BRC certification as well as Australian Certified Organic earlier this year too.

"Not in my wildest dreams (did we expect to have come this far)," she said. "It's been an amazing journey."