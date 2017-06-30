Co-op hopes to net third third consecutive gong

WE KNOW our seafood is quality but so too does a growing number of Sydney Fish Market stall holders.

Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell said our co-operative was the second largest NSW supplier to the Sydney Fish Market.

With a high level quality control Mr Mitchell is reasonably confident the co-op will be able to defend its title of best seafood supplier.

The Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op has won the biennial accolade twice consecutively.

Mr Mitchell said it would be up against stiff competition, especially from the Commercial Fishermen's Co-op in Newcastle.

But he said high quality assurances could give the Coffs supplier the winning edge over its larger rival.

Coffs Harbour Balmain bugs are sorted. Keagan Elder

"We've really made the quality of our prawns a major focus,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said prawners were given a number which was assigned to catches, putting an onus them to ensure their catches were of the best quality.

"The fishermen put their own reputation on the line,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said this boosted the reputation of the Co-op and meant the prawners also got paid more if their catches were deemed first grade.

The co-op supplies the Sydney Fish Market with hundreds of products - from tuna and crabs to octopus and shark.

But Mr Mitchell said it was Coffs prawns and snapper which proved a high valued commodity in the state's capital.

Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell is vying to defend the title of the best supplier. Keagan Elder

Sydney Fish Market executive manager of seafood trading Gus Dannoun said by value of sales, Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op was the top ranked NSW supplier.

"Of Sydney Fish Market's entire supply based (local and overseas) this co-op is consistently in our top five suppliers by value,” Mr Dannoun said.

"The list of desired products is long but if we had to choose three, we tend to associate Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op with high quality and regular shipments of king prawn, snapper and eastern rock lobster.”

Winners of the awards will be announced on Thursday, July 20.