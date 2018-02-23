Clyburn keeps challengers at bay at Bonville

Olivia Cowan chips from just short of the 18th green during the second round of the Australian Ladies Classic played at Bonville Golf Resort. golf ALPG Ladies European Tour 23 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

OVERNIGHT leader Holly Clyburn will take a two-shot advantage into the third round of the inaugural Australian Ladies Classic Bonville - after another display of quality golf.

The 27-year-old continued the good form which resulted in her course record-breaking opening round on Thursday.

Early in her second round it seemed she would break the record again, with an outward 32, featuring birdies at the 5th, 7th and 9th followed by another birdie at 10.

But just as quickly she gave them back. Bogies on the 11th, 12th and 14th holes brought some sobriety to what beckoned to be another record-breaking day.

Later she steadied with two closing birdies to finish at 8-under with a two-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Today's round "was a game of two halves," Clyburn said.

"I played fantastic on the front nine, and it could've been a lot better.

"Then I had an awkward yardage on 11 that made the round go upside down a bit. I took a three-putt there. But other than that I ground it out I played some really nice golf coming in."

The main contenders chasing Clyburn are French youngster Celine Boutier who carded the day's equal best round of 4-under to be two strokes off the lead and poised to make a dent deep into the weekend.

The 24-year-old has struggled since arriving in Australia but knows how to win.

It was only three months ago she won the Sanya Open in China and with full playing rights guaranteed this year, she is playing with the freedom of youth.

"I felt like I hit it well all day and had a lot of birdie opportunities," said Boutier, who had an eagle and six birdies in her round.

"It (Bonville) can be very tricky if you miss it on the wrong side, you have to be very smart with your approach shots. You can get in trouble very fast."

Germany's Olivia Cowan matched the day's equal best round of four-under, but lamented missed opportunities.

'I'm really hitting it well at the moment," she said.

"I'm going to try not to think about it (winning) and see if I can keep improving into the weekend."

Pre-tournament favourite Hannah Green led the Aussie charge despite battling a cold and disobedient putter.

"I don't feel like I played my best golf," Green said.

"I felt like I left a lot out there. I had four three-putts, and a lot more opportunities that I could've taken advantage of."

Of the other Australians, two-time LET winner Rebecca Artis is in contention after shooting -3 to be in a tie for seventh while Victorian Stephanie Bunque - the highest placed Aussie amateur in this field - also carded a round of 69 today to be 2-over afetr 36 holes.