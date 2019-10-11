Clubs ready to find out who’s top dog on the board

SURFS UP: Marcus Aboody surfing for Le-Ba in the Australian Boardriders Battle at Coffs Harbour last year.

TWO big surfing events are being staged on our beaches this weekend in a sure-fire sign summer is quickly approaching.

More than 100 competitors will line-up in the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series which begins today and concludes tomorrow, while the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle will see nine of NSW’s strongest boardriders clubs from northern NSW compete on Sunday.

The top three clubs from the Boardriders Battle will qualify for the national final which takes place at Newcastle Beach on February 15-16 next year.

Boardrider clubs participating in the northern qualifier include Boomerang Beach, Kingscliff, Cabarita, Coffs Harbour, Le Ba (Lennox/Ballina), Byron Bay, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and High Tide (Evans Head).

The Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp features age divisions from under-8 to under-14. Local groms will be keen to keep the region’s strong 2019 going, with Riley Smidt and Bonnie Hills both shining at an event last weekend in Newcastle.

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden expressed his joy at seeing two totally diverse and unique competitions take place in the one wave-rich region.

“Coffs Harbour has had a long history of running surf events and it’s fantastic that we can bring together some of the nation’s best grommet surfers and the best boardriders clubs from Boomerang Beach right up to the northern NSW border. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

The main location for the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series and nudie Australian Boardriders Battle is Macauleys Beach or Park Beach with backup locations of Gallows and Diggers.

Surfers are advised to ring 0458 247 212 by 6.45am on the days of competition to confirm location and running order.