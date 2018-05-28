Clubs make a stand against drug and alcohol abuse

THE Australian Government and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation have announced an additional seven Local Drug Action Teams for the NSW Mid-North Coast to prevent alcohol and other drug harms at a grass-roots level.

The number of Local Drug Action Teams across Australia has now more than doubled, with 92 new community partnerships joining 80 existing LDATs.

The Local Drug Action Team Program supports organisations to build or extend partnerships in their community and use local knowledge to deliver evidence-informed alcohol and other drug harm prevention projects, that are tailored to the needs of their local area.

Nationally, more than 1,000 organisations are committed to the Local Drug Action Team Program.

The lead organisations for the new LDATs in the NSW Mid-North Coast are MiiMi Aboriginal Corporation, Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc., Macleay Options Inc., Old Bar Beach Pirates Rugby League Football Club, Gurehlgam Corp Ltd, Nambucca Valley Youth Services Centre Inc. and Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast.

The LDATs have varying areas of focus, including working with the whole of community, youth, culturally and linguistically diverse communities and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Local Drug Action Teams receive an initial $10,000 of funding from the Australian Government and are supported by the ADF to finalise a Community Action Plan.

The ADF's CEO, Dr Erin Lalor, welcomed the new LDATs into the program.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for community partnerships to use local knowledge and build evidence-informed initiatives to prevent alcohol and other drug related-harms in their communities," Dr Lalor said.

"The Local Drug Action Team Program recognises that all local areas are different and that community-led initiatives are critical when it comes to preventing harms caused by alcohol and other drugs, including crystal methamphetamine ('ice')," Dr Lalor added.

The Local Drug Action Team Program is part of the Australian Government's investment of $298 million over four years under the National Ice Action Strategy.

Click here to find your local LDATs: