Clubs look for time to catch up

21st Jun 2017 3:00 AM
Orara Valley secured a valuable three points in the only men's premier league match that was played on the weekend.
Orara Valley secured a valuable three points in the only men's premier league match that was played on the weekend. Brad Greenshields

THE wet weather in the first half of the year has left North Coast Football administrators desperately looking for opportunities to play catch-up games.

Prior to the weekend there were already four men's premier league matches that needed to be rescheduled.

Last week's rain means that number has now doubled.

Even last night's rescheduled match between Urunga and Orara Valley will have to be rescheduled again with the Raiders' home ground still closed.

While nothing official was announced by NCF officials prior to going to print, it's believed one or two of the eight matches will be played next Wednesday night.

The problem is compounded by the fact the Coffs Coast Tigers have three home games that need to be made up but the lights at their Polwarth Drive ground have been deemed unsuitable for play.

All in all the Tigers have four matches to be made up while both Coffs United and Urunga are looking at three midweek fixtures to make up for lost time.

Westlawn Tigers have two games they need to have rescheduled.

There was one premier league contest played on the weekend with Orara Valley securing the three points 5-4 in in muddy conditions at Maclean.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  north coast football soccer

