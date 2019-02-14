Menu
Brady Parker celebrates scoring his second of three second half goals for the Boambee Bombers against the Bangalow. Brad Greenshields
Clubs learn who they face in FFA Cup

12th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
NORTHERN NSW Football drew its FFA Cup matches on Monday, with North Coast Football clubs pooling games against Northern Inland and Mid North Coast clubs.

Premier league champions the Boambee Bombers who reached the sixth round of the nationwide club challenge drew fellow North Coast Football side Maclean FC.

Coffs Coast Tigers drew Northern Inland club Gunnedah, Coffs City United Lions drew Quirindi FC, Urunga Raiders drew Oxley Valley Attunga Mushrooms,

Northern Storm drew Port United and Westlawn Tigers the Taree Wildcats.

The draw consisted of 75 NNSWF clubs that were broken into two pools consisting of a Northern and Southern Pool.

The Northern Pool consists of NNSWF's four regional Member Zones - Football Far North Coast, Football Mid North Coast, Northern Inland Football and North Coast Football.

