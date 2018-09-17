Club veterans lifted a developing team of juniors to a title

Boambee captain Brady Parker holds aloft the C.ex Group Men's Premier League trophy after the Bombers beat Coffs United 3-0 in the grand final.

IT was the crowning glory a handful of Boambee veterans have waited seasons for - the club's first North Coast Football Premier League title, capping off an incredible undefeated season.

The club's maiden first grade premiership was well celebrated by three of the Bombers long-serving leaders Brady Parker, Luke France and Jake Stitt, who under outgoing coach Shane Duncan have helped to develop the club's finest juniors making the grade into a premier league force.

Parker, who was again was at the top of the league for goals scored and goal assists, played a captain's knock playing a hand in two goals and netting one himself, in the 3-0 grand final win over the Coffs City United Lions.

"I put our entire season down to all of the boys' attitude to win as a team," Duncan said.

"Brady, Luke and Jake have been absolutely fantastic for me as a coach, they've stepped up taken on leadership roles and mentored a lot of the younger players, who have come through to first grade from the club's junior system.

For Duncan it was the perfect swansong victory, stepping down after three and a half years at the helm.

"It's very special, it is a credit to the boys and the club has been brilliant, very supportive."

Incoming club president and football coaching director Damien Benson said Duncan deserves the praise for a massive year for the Boambee club.

"Shane's contribution over the years has been incredible in building this team and the club in general," Benson said.

The men's side finished the premier league season undefeated, as did the Boambee Eagles, which retained the women's first division with an 8-2 win over Woolgoolga, while the club's other successes saw a 1-0 win over Nambucca in the women's second division, a 2-1 win over Woolgoolga United in the Under 14 girls and a 4-1 win over Coffs United Pride in the Under 15s boys.

"This club has always placed a lot of emphasis on its juniors, it's a bit of a cliche, but football has always been part of the fabric of this small community," Benson said.

"The community showed it was behind the club again this season, even the public school had a good luck Boambee FC message up, which was great to see that kind of community spirit.

"I'd say about 80% of the crowd at the stadium was in support of Boambee.

"Yes, we are celebrating a big season for the club ... the intention for next season is definitely to go back-to-back," he said.