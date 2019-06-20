Menu
YOUNG FAMILY: Jesse with husband Eric and children Darntell, Jaynell and Kylarrah.
News

Club rallies around young family in crisis

Janine Watson
by
20th Jun 2019 10:30 AM
THE sporting community is rallying behind a young family in crisis.

Just over a month ago Jesse Dickson suffered a stroke and is now paralysed down the right side of her body and has lost the majority of her speech.

Her husband Eric is doing it tough looking after their three young children, but the Sawtell Junior Panthers Rugby League Club is rallying around them to support them in their time of need.

Young Jaynell plays in the under 8s and Darntell in the under 10s with five-year-old Kylarrah always cheering from the sidelines.

"The Panthers are like one big family; when someone is in need we all come together and help where we can,” friend and tireless fundraiser Bec House said.

Her husband Nathan has been Darntell's Coach for the last two years.

In addition to the paralyses and impact on her speech, the stroke has affected Jesse's emotions which can become unpredictable and hard to control at times.

"The long term goal now is to get Jesse stronger - mentally, emotionally and physically so she can be back with her family and tucking her three gorgeous kids in bed at night,” Bec said.

Jesse Dickson with husband Eric has suffered a stroke.
With 16 home games to be played at the Rex Hardaker Oval in Sawtell on Saturday the club is making the most of the opportunity to hold a day long fundraiser for the Dickson family.

Games go from 8.30am through until 2.30 and there will be fundraising activities throughout the day with cake stalls, a garage sale, raffles and plenty of other fun activities for the kids.

The day will wrap up with a disco at the Toormina Hotel at 5pm where some of the main raffle prizes will be drawn.

You can also donate funds by following this link.

Coffs Coast Advocate

