Club enemies put rivalry aside for representative side

FROM RIVALS TO TEAMMATES: Coffs Harbour Breakers player Beau Guthrae and Sawtell Toormina Saint Tane Skinner are joining forces today. Sam Flanagan

AUSSIE RULES: The best junior Aussie rules talent from across NSW will continue to strut their stuff in Coffs Harbour today at a major representative carnival.

Hosted at the Coffs Sport and Leisure Park, representative sides from the Illawarra, Central Coast, Hunter, North West and our own North Coast Force will be taking part.

Age divisions include under-13, under-15, under-17 and youth girls.

Under-13 Force coach Matt Dagger is excited to have the carnival on home turf.

"The facilitates at the Leisure Park are always great and it's nice to be able to showcase them to the other regions,” Dagger said, adding his side's preparation had been limited but they were coming along nicely.

He expects them to give the competition a real shake.

"I coached this age group last year and we finished third,” he said. "Although it's a new group this year I'd like to make the main first v second final. I think that would be a good goal for the boys to have.”

Team member Tane Skinner has had to bide his time before cracking his first representative team.

The Sawtell Toormina Saint has played footy for six years and is thrilled to have earned his debut rep jumper.

"It's been a bit frustrating playing and not getting picked,” Tane said.

"I'm just looking forward to tackling my friend who plays for north west.”

For Coffs Harbour Breaker Beau Guthrae, this is his second season in the Force system.

The centre half-back plays in the under-15s at club level and is eager to mix it with the cream of the crop from his own age group.

"It makes the team strong playing with the best players from around the North Coast association,” he said.

Beau, who grew up in Ballarat, has aspirations of returning to Victoria to pursue footy.

"When I'm in Year 10 we're going to see if I can make the TAC Cup team for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels,” he said.

Finals at the carnival begin today at 12.40pm.