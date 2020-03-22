Club continues fight for fair go as foreshore plans drag on

Uncertainty over the Jetty Foreshore Revitalisation Project has been a thorn in the side for the club unable to negotiate a long term lease.

THE Coffs Harbour Yacht Club has been given a reprieve on overdue rent but Commodore John Wait says the club has been paying too much for too long.

“We were promised a rent reduction two years ago and it didn’t happen.

“We’ve been trying to get a reduction because we are a non profit club and a headquarters for about six or seven other sub-clubs who use our facilities regularly,” Mr Wait said.

“Council has been charging us top market rent for years now.

“We should be paying about a quarter of what we’re currently paying.”

He says the club is in negotiations with Council to reduce their rent on a permanent basis.

The club currently has arrears of $20,939.82.

At Coffs Harbour City Council’s recent meeting it was agreed to allow them to repay $11,000 over the next 11 months at a rate of $1,000 per month and write-off the remainder of the arrears of $9,939.82.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club commodore John Wait (at right).

The situation is complicated by the uncertainty and delays with the Jetty Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

Mr Wait says the club’s lease is only being extended on a yearly basis with foreshore plans yet to be confirmed.

Last month Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh travelled to Sydney seeking answers in relation to the long-awaited redevelopment project.

“Essentially it stands the same as May last year but by the end of month we will have an interim update and a full update by Easter,” Mr Singh said in early February .

Speculation has included talk of a high rise development in the vicinity of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club.

“I have also heard talk about that,” Mr Wait said.

“Plans for the jetty forehosre have been a real thorn in our side - it keeps getting put back and put back.

“They can’t make their damn minds up – I think it’s political myself.”

Mr Wait has been a member of the club since it first began in 1963.

“The original clubhouse was built by club volunteers - I was one of them when I was a strapping young lad.

“I just don’t think Council is looking after us properly.”