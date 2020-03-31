Club that cares kicks one through the posts for patients

Our Community, Our Responsibility Project Leader Ben Watson and CHHC Director of Nursing Carmen Morgan with the 130 care packages donated by the Coffs Breakers AFL Club and its supporters.

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers' AFL season may have been suspended due to COVID-19, but the team is still kicking goals.

Club president Jay Guthrie this week arrived at Coffs Harbour Health Campus with 130 care packages for patients.

The packages each contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, a television voucher, three-pack of comfy socks and some mints, as well as a pen, mouthwash, deodorant and a multi-puzzle activity book or a deck of playing cards.

The team also pulled together a collection of toys for the paediatric unit.

"This is the first initiative of the Coffs Breakers' 'Our Community, Our Responsibility' program, and it's timely in that these donations can support people who really need them in our current, uncertain times," Guthrie said.

"Ben Watson, our Project Leader, has done an amazing job stringing this all together and giving up countless hours.

"We hope these packs make a difference to patients at Coffs hospital and put a smile on someone's face."

Coffs Harbour Health Campus Director of Nursing Carmen Morgan said she was delighted to accept the care packages on behalf of patients.

"This is such a thoughtful donation," Ms Morgan said.

"Some of our patients don't expect to be in hospital, or come in at short notice, so it's not always possible to have a bag of necessities with them.

"We have had to limit visitors to the hospital, due to COVID-19, and wind back our volunteer services, so the timing of this donation is perfect.

"The team, and everyone who supported this initiative, are winners. Go Breakers!"

Assisting the Breakers with the donation were Clayton and Forster Accountants, Good Boi BBQ, Sincock Mowing and Property Maintenance, Coles Moonee Beach, Pacific City Lions Club, Morrisons Betta and Absolute 4WD Accessories.

