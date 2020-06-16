Clr to make personal apology after code of conduct complaint

The unnamed Councillor has ‘spent considerable time undergoing the review process’.

NO further action will be taken in relation to a code of conduct complaint made against a Coffs Harbour City Councillor.

The complaint was made in December last year and was referred to a conduct reviewer.

The confidential investigation report, which included findings and recommended actions, was considered by Councillors in a closed session at their recent meeting.

Mayor Denise Knight declined to comment on the matter but the minutes from the meeting reveal that no further action will be taken on the matter.

The resulting resolution, which was voted for unanimously by all the Councillors present, was that Council:

- Note the report.

- Request the Councillor make a personal apology to impacted individuals.

- Write to the Office of Local Government advising that no further action will be taken on the grounds that: the Councillor has expressed an understanding of their actions; and the Councillor has spent considerable time undergoing the review process.

Councillors in a meeting last year. Photo by Trevor Veale.

The only other pending code of conduct complaint the Advocate is aware of is one against Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan.

During the March 12 Council meeting Cr Swan revealed that action had been taken against her; forcing her to abstain from a vote in relation to the development application to expand the restaurant dining areas at Two Tails Winery, Nana Glen.

In November last year Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan requested that the development application go directly before councillors.

Development applications are generally determined under 'delegated authority' by senior staff.

Cr Swan has been contacted for comment in relation to the matter.