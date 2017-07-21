Clothing bounty for charities as recycling goes full time

WASTE NOT: Bellingen's clothing recycling trial is to become permanent.

IN ALMOST four years Coffs Coast Waste Services and Bellingen Shire Council have managed to divert more than 1500 kilograms of clothing and textiles from going to landfill.

Deserving charities and opportunity shops have benefited greatly from the trial to remove recyclables from the waste stream.

From the beginning the items were taken to the materials recovery facility in Coffs Harbour and due to its success the decision has been made to set up a permanent program.

Residents may now use specially designed recycling satchels to place clean, unwanted clothing and textiles in their yellow recycling bin for collection.

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King has encouraged resident to pick up recycling bags from the administration centre or from any of the waste facilities.

"Since the start of the program there has been a great response from residents and this is a great achievement and a win-win,” he said.

"It is a simple and easy way for community to dispose of unwanted clothing while providing a free source of product to local charities who then sell the items in their stores or donate to those in need.”

For more information contact the Coffs Coast Waste Services hotline on 1800 265 495.