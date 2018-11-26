Menu
Breaking

UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

Jenna Thompson
Jarrard Potter
by and
26th Nov 2018 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:33 PM

UPDATE 2.15PM

The driver of the truck has been taken to Grafton Base Hospital with non-serious injuries. 

Centenary Drive is still closed, however, the Pacific Highway is open to traffic. 

 

UPDATE

The truck breakdown has now been resolved, while the truck crash continues with emergency services in attendance. 


It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

 

EARLIER

LIVE Traffic NSW is this afternoon reporting two truck incidents on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton.

The first is a truck breakdown near Clarenza which has closed one of two southbound lanes while the second, a few kilometres north believed to be at the Centenary Drive intersection, a truck has crashed, closing both lanes of the Pacific Highway.

More information to come

