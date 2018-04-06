Closed down op-shop's legacy lives on

AFTER the cost of renting saw opportunity shop Rags to Riches close last year, the hard work and legacy of volunteers will continue through the work of Pete's Place.

Linked to the St Vincent de Paul Society's Making a Difference, Rags to Riches first opened in Little St in 2016.

Volunteers at the op shop offered food to the homeless from Mondays to Fridays, but around a year after opening the store was forced to close.

With $3000 still left in the bank account, Making a Difference committee member Keryn Mitchell said the team decided to hand it over to newly opened Pete's Place.

The St Vincent de Paul Society's Pete's Place provides free shower, bathroom and laundry facilities for the homeless.

"Unfortunately we had to close the shop because of the high rents and we didn't have any other support network,” Ms Mitchell said.

"It is a shame because we did have a handful of volunteers who worked hard to keep it going.

"We donated the leftover money to Pete's Place, and Dave Tilson who runs Pete's Place is putting the funds towards buying an urn for tea and coffee to be provided.

"We have also donated the leftover clothes and items from the store to various charities around Coffs.”