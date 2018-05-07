'Close your blinds or we'll report you'

The couple saw the funny side and shared the letter on social media. Source: The Sun

The couple saw the funny side and shared the letter on social media. Source: The Sun

NEIGHBOURLY handwritten notes never go down well - regardless of how polite are you attempting to be when putting pen to paper to address a concern.

But when Karin and Jay received a letter recently - the snide scribe clearly forgot to be even slightly nice about their complaint regarding the Newcastle couple, from the UK.

The bizarre and quite hilarious anonymous note reads as follows:

"Would you please close your blinds when getting dressed or undressing?

"We are sick of seeing big bum, big boobs and little willy and we will report you both for indecent exposure. Your neighbours."

The couple naturally felt very uneasy about the nonsense letter.

"I don't understand it, it's not like we've been parading around naked - just living normal life," Karin said.

The neighbour gets quite descriptive about their body parts! Source: The Sun

"It does feel really creepy - I feel like somebody has been peeping. I'm considering putting a note over both my windows saying 'stop looking!'

"Really it's just a bit excessive - if they'd just knocked on my door and said there was an issue with privacy - that would have been fine."

Despite the threats, the couple see the funny side to the note which has sparked debate across the globe after Karin posted a photo of it on Facebook which went viral.

"It's really strange: my husband got the note, I was away, so he messaged it to me, and I posted it in a Facebook group," she said.

"I woke up to find it had had about 15,000 comments in 24 hours, and I had a call to talk about it on an Australian breakfast show - it's really surreal.

"People have been suggesting how we should respond - we've had a few more outrageous suggestions.

"Some people were saying we should start doing a choreographed naked dance. We had quite a laugh about it."

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.