Close whale encounter brightens poor day of fishing

CLOSE ONE: Two humpback whales put on a show for Kendl Cramer when the fishing was slow at the Dave Irvine Memorial Snapper Classic on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

ONE of the good things about being out on the water is you never really know what you might see next.

Fishing in the Dave Irvine Memorial Snapper Classic, Coffs Harbour angler Kendl Cramer had two unexpected visitors.

The frustrations of a tough day fishing on Sunday were replaced with amazement after two humpback whales swam within metres of the boat she was on.

"These guys just wanted to play,” Kendl said.

Fishing about 1km off the Bundagen Headland, she said the pair of whales swam around the boat for about 15 minutes and were almost within touching distance.

Kendl was concerned, remembering a friend had a close encounter near the South Solitary Lighthouse a few years ago.

She said the whale flicked her friend's boat and spun it 180 degrees, knocking everyone to the deck.

Fortunately Sunday's encounter was more graceful as the whales swam peacefully by.

Kendl estimated the whales were about 7-7.5m long, bigger than the boat she was fishing from.

Kendl said there were plenty of whales at the weekend.

"They were everywhere, they were thick,” she said.