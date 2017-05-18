Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were in a fabulous family friendly and quiet neighbourhood at this week's cover home.

This elevated residence with a few surprise inclusions at 25 Lyle Campbell St will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

PRDnationwide selling agent Sean Campbell said the gracious four-bedroom home comes with some unique added extras.

"The property offers so many different options with the opportunity for dual living with a separate one bedroom flat on the lower level. There is also a workshop area that has previously been used as a hairdressing salon but could easily be converted to be used as a home office or workshop area. The four-car garage is also another bonus for those wanting extra space for multiple vehicles.”

The home is located towards the end of a quiet cul-de-sac featuring a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, with the choice of alfresco decks at the front and rear of the home. The main living and three bedrooms are upstairs, with the flat and studio downstairs, creating the perfect separation.

But apart from the features, Sean said it's the location of the home that he loves most.

"You have captivating mountain views from the living area, main bedroom and large outdoor entertaining area, and you're only minutes' drive to the Coffs Harbour CBD and all major amenities.”

See more tomorrow at the Real Estate Property Guide.