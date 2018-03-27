Close to everything and the perfect investment

NSW REAL ESTATE SELLING AGENT TOM SULLIVAN'S Property Pick of the Week is this perfectly located apartment.

Tom, tell us about this home:

This is one of those properties that I just want to insist people come see in person.

The location is top-notch - right near shops and cafes - and the space itself is really impressive.

The lofted ceilings in the living area, the east-facing balcony and the larger-than-standard bedrooms all really add up to a great little spot.

We've managed it for a number of years as an investment property and have never had trouble finding a tenant who loves it.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

It's a toss up between the open space in the lounge and the view out the balcony - although that is sort of one and the same as one space flows into the next.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Who wouldn't? Honestly, it's a great option for an investor, with its proven rental history, but also a really appealing home for an owner-occupier as well.

COFFS HARBOUR

9/85 Park Beach Rd

2 bed, 1bath, 1 car

PRICE: $319,000

INSPECT: Saturday 11-11:30am

CONTACT: Tom Sullivan, NSW Real Estate, 0400 446 332

nswrealestate.com.au