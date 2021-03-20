Close call for council staff after landslip destroys car

Bellingen Shire Council staff had an extremely close call yesterday after a landslip brought earth and debris down on their car.

There were two significant landslips at on Waterfall Way on Friday which cut off access to Dorrigo from the east and destroyed a council vehicle in the process.

A Council spokesperson said no one was injured during the incident and they were working with Transport for NSW to ensure the site is assessed “as soon as practicable”.

The landslip occurred at Myers Gap, Thora between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road and the Advocate understands it could be days before Waterfall Way is reopened to traffic.

TfNSW Geotech engineers were expected to get to the site on Saturday morning however it was necessary for weather to “stabilise” before any work could be undertaken to remediate the site.

Another slip occurred closer to Bellingen at Gordonville cutting and access it restricted to one lane.

“Given the volatile weather conditions and slips experienced to date, the community is asked to only undertake essential travel while TfNSW and Council partner to address these issues,” the spokesperson said.

“Staff will continue to monitor each site and investigate damage to our broader road networks as the weather permits and further advice will be issued as it becomes available.”

With further bad weather predicted into the weekend Council are urging people to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary and to monitor information via Bellingen Shire’s Disaster Dashboard.