BORUMBA INCIDENT: A fisherman who was retrieving his boat at Lake Borumba had his handbrake on in his vehicle when it suffered a mechanical failure and rolled back into the water. Photo Don MacAulay
News

Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

Philippe Coquerand
18th Nov 2019 1:10 PM | Updated: 19th Nov 2019 5:50 AM
A FISHING trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a Noosa fisherman on Saturday afternoon.

The fisherman was retrieving his boat at around 4pm and had put the handbrake on his Fiat Campervan when it's believed his van suffered a mechanical failure and rolled back into the water.

Noosa Heads lifesaver Rowan Gameiro happened to be at the scene where he assisted in the recovery efforts. He dove into the water and retrieved a wallet and other items from the submerged vehicle.

James Maden, of Imbil assisted Trio Towing by attaching towing rigging to the vehicle.

President Don MacAulay said it was a successful mission.

"Simon from Trio worked the two winches. My assessment of the operation from a professional safety aspect was a well performed operation carried out with zero damage to the recovered property or injury to any person," he said.

"The safe recovery was discussed in full by all involved before anything was done.

"The two towies are a credit to their employer as is our James a credit to himself and his town of Imbil. His mechanical ability and his concern for those trouble shone out during the recovery."

It is believed the campervan is a write-off after being submerged in the water for four hours until its recovery at 8pm that night.

