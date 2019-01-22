Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer failed to show up to court today. Picture: AAP/Jeremy Piper
Clive Palmer failed to show up to court today. Picture: AAP/Jeremy Piper
Crime

Clive Palmer fined over car crash

by Vanessa Marsh
22nd Jan 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer has been fined for causing a car crash by failing to give way to oncoming traffic at an intersection.

Mr Palmer did not front Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where he was due to appear on a charge of failing to give way when making a right turn at an intersection.

The crash happened on Moggill Rd, Kenmore, in Brisbane's west on March 18, while Mr Palmer was driving his Mercedes.

A police prosecutor told the court she was unaware of whether anyone was injured in the smash.

While the charge is usually dealt with via a ticket, The Courier-Mail understands Mr Palmer asked for the matter to go to court but subsequently failed to show up.

Magistrate Suzette Coates fined Palmer $440 for the traffic offence and almost $100 in court costs.

More Stories

car crash clive palmer editors picks fine

Top Stories

    Hospital stay confusion as 'stressful as buying home'

    Hospital stay confusion as 'stressful as buying home'

    Health Going to hospital is like going to a foreign land for some patients, with medical jargon, strange noises and unfamiliar surroundings.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 2:21 PM
    North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    premium_icon North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    News Increasing number of roads being neglected, according to report.

    Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    premium_icon Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    News VIDEO: Great whites and whalers sighted over past 48 hours.

    The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    News Coffs Harbour on track for its driest start to a year in 25 years