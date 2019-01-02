WATCH: Clive Palmer cops backlash for political ads

CLIVE Palmer is facing an online backlash after being accused of using a rewritten version of a hit song by US heavy metal band Twisted Sister.

The rewritten version of their hit song 'We're Not Gonna Take It' can be heard on at least four different ads on YouTube, some of which have been aired on TV.

The four ads that News Corp Australia found today online were about the NBN, foreign control of politicians, more taxes under Bill Shorten and the GST in Western Australia.

The rewritten song can be heard in the background with new lyrics that state 'We're not gonna cop it'.

Listen to an ad here. Listen to Twisted Sister's song below.

Twisted Sister's manager Jay Jay French has issued a statement on social media, telling Twitter followers that they do not endorse Mr Palmer, and did not approve of the rewritten version of the song used in the ads.

He stated they are also looking at whether the use of the song can be stopped.

He tweeted: "Twisted Sister does not endorse Australian politician Clive Palmer, never heard of him and was never informed of Clive Palmer's use of a rewritten version of our song Were Not Gonna Take It. We receive no money from its use and we are investigating how we can stop it."

Twisted Sister does not endorse Australian politician Clive Palmer, never heard of him and was never informed of Clive Palmer's use of a re -written version of our song Were Not Gonna Take It.

We receive no money from its use and we are investigating how we can stop it. — Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) January 1, 2019

Singer Dee Snider also tweeted after fans alerted him to the version of the song that they are contacting their legal team.

He tweeted: "No we do not endorse @PalmerUtdParty! We are contacting our legal team to address this and if that doesn't work … I'LL BE DOWN UNDER IN THREE WEEKS TO DEAL WITH IT MYSELF!"

Twisted Sister does not endorse Australian politician Clive Palmer, never heard of him and was never informed of Clive Palmer's use of a re -written version of our song Were Not Gonna Take It.

We receive no money from its use and we are investigating how we can stop it. — Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) January 1, 2019

Mr Snider then went on to tweet: "Here's the bottom line … is he pro-choice? All choices? If he ain't … he ain't down with Dee! "We've got the right to CHOSE and there ain't no way we'll lose it! This is our life this is our song!"

News Corp Australia has contacted Mr Palmer's United Australia Party for comment.