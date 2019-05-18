Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Politics

Clive Palmer campaigner exposes his 'democracy sausage'

by Shannon Molloy
18th May 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A CAMPAIGNER for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

More Stories

clive palmer crime editors picks federal election 2019 polling booths voting

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Win at all costs culture called out

    premium_icon ELECTION: Win at all costs culture called out

    Politics Candidate unhappy with 'disgraceful' negativity on show throughout election campaign

    'Decisions were made': Conaghan wasn't for Oakeshott attacks

    premium_icon 'Decisions were made': Conaghan wasn't for Oakeshott attacks

    News CONAGHAN not a fan of material used against Oakeshott.

    Cowper's Rob Oakeshott reveals why he walked from The Nats

    premium_icon Cowper's Rob Oakeshott reveals why he walked from The Nats

    News MR Oakeshott said he felt like a square peg in a round hole.