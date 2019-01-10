Menu
Clive Palmer pictured in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Lawsuit over Palmer loans for private jet

10th Jan 2019 6:17 AM
TWO of Clive Palmer's businesses are facing a $21 million lawsuit over loan repayments on a private jet used during political campaigns.

The jet, owned by Palmer Aviation, was bought using a $24.5 million loan guaranteed by Queensland Nickel and was used by the Palmer United Party in 2013 and 2014.

Both businesses have since collapsed, but the loan debt has been sold to litigation financier Vannin Capital. It has begun Supreme Court action against two other businesses of Mr Palmer's - QNI Metals and QNI Resources.

Mr Palmer declined to comment.

