Clint Gutherson has denied reports he has re-signed with the club. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Gutherson denies reports he re-signed with Eels

by Staff writers with AAP
6th May 2019 10:58 AM

Parramatta boss Bernie Gurr has denied reports that an extension has been finalised for skipper Clint Gutherson, but said talks are ongoing on a new deal.

Reports emerged late on Sunday that Gutherson had re-signed with the club on a three-year deal, but the club and player moved quickly to deny it.

Gurr also insists the club won't be advancing their deadline on negotiations with coach Brad Arthur despite their strong form.

Gutherson continued to increase his playing value after another impressive outing against the Dragons, which included an electric 75-metre solo try.

He backed it up by setting up another long-range effort for Maika Sivo minutes later, before finishing the afternoon with 234 metres and two line breaks.

Fellow off-contract big-name Mitchell Moses also upped the ante in his talks with the club by producing the goods late in the contest.

He also set up the game-sealing try, and kicked six goals from seven attempts.

"It was calm, composed. He's getting really good support around him, but I thought he kicked better in the second half," coach Brad Arthur said.

"(He) come up with a couple of nice goal kicks which helps as well. "We've got young (Jaeman) Salmon out there, he's still learning his trade, and young Reed (Mahoney is) still learning his trade.

"So we need our (No.) 7 and (No.1) 1 to stand up."

All three of Gurr, Gutherson, and his manager denied a deal had been done with the Eels fullback, however the club remain confident of keeping him.

"He's not even close to re-signing," said Sam Ayoub, Gutherson's manager.

Their comeback victory over St George Illawarra means the Eels have now won five of their opening eight games, matching their best start under Arthur.

However despite mounting pressure to re-sign Arthur long-term, Gurr doubled-down on plans to wait until June before coming to an agreement.

"On Brad, it's a process. It's an agreed timeline. We're sticking to that," Gurr said.

Gurr said their start to the year was proof of a team not distracted by ongoing speculation over their long-term futures.

"Whether it's coach contracts or player contracts, everybody in the club is rowing the boat in the right direction," he said.

"There's a good commitment, a good camaraderie, a good spirit in the club, and I think that's manifesting itself on the field.

"If any of these issues were causing problems within the club, you'd see it on the field. That's typically how professional sports work.

"And in this case you're not seeing any problems."

