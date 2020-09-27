Clinical display from young surfer

EVENT three of the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series wrapped up today at Park Beach in two-foot conditions.

Local surfer Luca Martin ensured one title would remain in Coffs Harbour taking out the Under-10 Boys division. The young dynamo put on a clinic in the final, performing a handful of exciting turns and snaps to take the top honours and get his local supporters cheering from the shoreline.

Phoenix Talbot at Yamba.

Leihani Kaloha Zoric from Byron Bay claimed her second title in as many days, taking out the Under-10 Girls division. The talented natural-footer surfed excellently in the final, posting a decent 7.5 wave score that gave her the upper hand in the final and take her second title.

Pheonix Talbot from Yamba showed he was a star on the rise, taking out the Under-8 Mixed division. The Yamba goofy-footer shone in the punchy beach breaks, posting an excellent 8.00 wave score in the first of two finals. Runner-up Jaya Suhendra from Byron Bay put up a valiant fight against Talbot, taking out the second final, but had to settle for second place thanks to having a lower high-wave score.

Reko Moltzen.

The elite event will see male and female surfers competing in four different age divisions, starting at Under-8s right through to the Under-14s.

Over 70 competitors competed in the event.

With the current NSW Health recommendations in relation to community sport, Surfing NSW has implemented regional boundaries for Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps for each respective event location. The Coffs Harbour region spanned from Forster in the south to Tweed Heads in the north.

Fletcher O'Sullivan from Sawtell.

Surfing NSW requires all competitors to complete a survey on your health status and where they have been 14-days prior to competition.

Regarded as one of the major stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series caters for surfers from Under 8 to Under 14 and will be held in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia over summer.

Hamish Harrigan from Emerald Beach.

As an added bonus, the respective winners of the Under 14 boys' and girls' divisions from each event will receive an invite to attend an all-expenses-paid, three-day Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps National Final Surf Camp (including a one-day coaching clinic, two days of competition and heat analysis coaching) at the Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre (HPC).

Results:

Under-12 Boys

1 - Lachlan Arghyros (Kingscliff)

2 - Carter Crowley (Coffs Harbour)

3 - Rio Luther Barr (Bundagen)

4 - Fletcher O'Sullivan (Sawtell)

Under-10 Girls

1 - Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay)

2 - Isla Schomberg (Bonville)

3 - Henley Smith (Lennox Head)

4 - Frieda Parkhouse (Stuarts Point)

Under-10 Boys

1 - Luca Martin (Coffs Harbour)

2 - Max Crowley (Coffs Harbour)

3 - Hamish Harrigan (Emerald Beach)

4 - Omar Moltzen (Boomerang Beach)

Under-8 Mixed

1 - Phoenix Talbot (Yamba)

2 - Jaya Suhendra (Byron Bay)

3 - Reko Molzen (Boomerang Beach)

4 - Jet Dean (Coffs Harbour)

5 - Asher Fruedenstein (Red Rock)