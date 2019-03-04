Climb every mountain

INSPIRATIONAL: Shari Durbidge takes on another challenge and gives back to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

COFFS Coast local, Shari Durbidge has seen the view from the top of Mt Kosciuszko. She is proof that with determination and the support of a loving family, mountains can be conquered.

"I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at nine weeks of age, my condition is classed as athetoid cerebral palsy and due to my prognosis I was told I would never walk or talk,” Shari said.

"I am wheelchair bound. I am also very fortunate to have always received the loving support of my beautiful family. Due to this support I have always been included in everything possible such as horse riding, jet-skiing, surfing and many other activities and am able to lead an amazing, fulfilled, healthy and meaningful life.”

Last month Shari added another achievement to this list of "amazing activities”. She participated in the Krazy Kosci Klimb which involved getting to the top of Mt Kosciuszko and raising funds for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

"This truly was one of the most inspiring events I have been a part of. To witness the insurmountable amounts of love and support between the participants, their families and support teams was so special. It really goes to show that anything is possible.”

The Krazy Kosci Klimb is an empowering challenge event for young people living with cerebral palsy or other disability, each assisted by their support teams, walking or wheeling the 18.4km of the summit track from Charlotte Pass to the top of Mt Kosciuszko.

View from the top

In five years, 95 teenagers and young adults living with a disability have challenged themselves to go beyond their best and reach the top of Australia. Thanks to their participation, and the support of their family, friends and corporate sponsors, the Krazy Kosci Klimb has raised more than $1.1million.

"This event means a lot to me as it gave me the opportunity to raise funds for the CP Alliance who have been a huge assistance throughout my life.”

"I was also fortunate to be have the support of the Ord Minnet team which happened after my brother met Michael from Ord Minnet on an Everest Base Camp trek for CP.

"I hope my participation will inspire others and help them see that anything is possible.”

Funds raised from Krazy Kosci Klimb support the Accessible Gym and Sports Program at CPA going towards qualified exercise physiologists and specialised equipment for exercise and sporting programs for teenagers and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Donations can be made to: krazykosciklimb.com.au/fundraisers/durbridgefamily