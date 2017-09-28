Climb every mountain to see this show

LEADING LADY: Fiona Stiles portrays Maria in the upcoming CHMCC production of The Sound of Music

WHO would have thought a story of a free-spirited postulant nun and a widower falling in love would make a great musical? Add seven children, a mountain range and the Nazi invasion of Austria for one of the most popular musicals (and movies) of all time, The Sound of Music.

Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company has chosen Rodgers & Hammerstein's, The Sound of Music as their next production. This the same company who recently brought us Pirates of Penzance, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins so the show is in experienced hands.

Fiona Stiles takes on the lead role of Maria, a postulant nun who proves too high-spirited for the religious life and is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain. Fiona blew audiences away recently with her portrayal of Mary Poppins and has the acting and singing chops to do this difficult role justice.

By her side will be another well-known name of local theatre, Beckley Vincent who will play the male lead of Captain Von Trapp. Beckley's face will be familiar to regular theatre goers as he's starred in many CHMCC productions.

These two will are supported by a great ensemble with the roles of the Von Trapp children being double-cast.

Sound of Music, Jetty Memorial Theatre November 3 to 26. Bookings jettytheatre.com 6648 4930. For double cast appearance dates see CHMCC website.