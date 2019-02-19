Climate striking students face trouble

Students protesting in November 2018 to demand the government take action on climate change

Students protesting in November 2018 to demand the government take action on climate change schoolstrike4climate.com

EDUCATION chiefs have warned students skipping school to attend an activist-promoted "climate change strike" next month that they will be marked absent and face disciplinary action.

And radical teachers egging on their students may also face punishment, after it emerged on Monday some are signing petitions attempting to pressure children to join the strike.

The Daily Telegraph revealed the hard-line, taxpayer-funded Australian Youth Climate Coalition (AYCC) has links to a website promoting the March 15 strike.

The website, schoolstrike4climate.com, which shares the same phone number as AYCC's media officer, is sending emails to students telling them their teachers are signing a petition "applauding" them for planning to truant.

The petition has been signed by at least eight NSW teachers.

The alarmist document being circulated, titled Teachers and parents in solidarity with the school strike for climate, claims "if trends continue the coming years will see frighteningly incessant and violent events".

On Monday night a NSW Education spokesman said all staff were "expected to follow the code of conduct, which includes the regulation of political, community and personal activities".

"Teachers found in breach of this code may face disciplinary action," he said. "Any student not in classes on a school day will be marked absent and may be subject to the school's disciplinary code."

NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said the code of conduct "clearly states teachers are to remain neutral on all political matters and have a duty of care to keep students in school during school hours".

"Teachers found to be in breach of the code of conduct may face disciplinary action," Mr Stokes said.

The strike - being co-ordinated around the globe - follows last year's rallies, where thousands of children were used to attack the Adani coal mine and promote climate change politics.

The AYCC-linked schoolstrike4climate.com posted a statement responding to Monday's report saying they were not "controlled or directed" by anyone, adding it had asked charities for support.

November actions

COFFS Harbour students will be among thousands from across the nation taking part in a national strike on Friday to demand politicians act urgently to take action on climate change and stop the Adani coal mine.

In an Australian first, students from more than 200 schools across metropolitan and regional Australia are expected to strike.

The national strike was initiated by Central Victorian students who began striking in Bendigo on November 1.

The action was inspired by a 15-year-old Swedish student who started striking this year and strikes with other kids every Friday.

As a show of support for the Australian campaign, students in Sweden, France, Norway and Finland will also be striking.

Coffs Harbour's award winning slam poet Solli Raphael is lending his voice to the campaign kicking things off at 10am at Coff Street, next to the swimming pool.

At 10.30am Solli will perform slam poetry on climate change and at 10.40am they will walk through town to spread the word and meet with MPs including Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser who has agreed to meet with them at 11am.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged students to stay in school.

"We don't support the idea of kids not going to school to participate in things that can be dealt with outside of school," Mr Morrison said.

"We do not support our schools being turned into parliaments.

"We think kids should be in school learning

"What we want is more learning in schools and less activism in schools."