Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greenpeace Australia protesters used Margaret Court Arena to unveil a message about the nation’s climate inaction and push to reduce carbon pollution.
Greenpeace Australia protesters used Margaret Court Arena to unveil a message about the nation’s climate inaction and push to reduce carbon pollution.
Politics

Climate protesters use Margaret Court to call out inaction

by Michael Randall
27th Jan 2020 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Protesters descended on Margaret Court Arena this afternoon in a bid to draw attention to climate change.

During the doubles clash between Simone Bolleli and Benoit Paire against Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, protesters unveiled banners with the words "Climate inaction is an unforced error".

The protest, organised by Greenpeace Australia, was aimed at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, calling on the country's leader to reduce carbon pollution.

Climate protesters hold placards on Margaret Court Arena. Picture: Twitter/gabrielle_platt
Climate protesters hold placards on Margaret Court Arena. Picture: Twitter/gabrielle_platt

Greenpeace campaigner May House told the organisation's website: "Two out of the last three years now, players and fans at the Australian Open have suffered huge health impacts as a result of climate change-driven heatwaves and bushfire smoke."

"Without swift action to phase out coal as the number one driver of climate change, extreme weather events will only get worse."

Smoke from the bushfires did not impact the Open's main draw, but did leave several qualifiers suffering breathing issues. Organisers had to delay qualifying games earlier this month

australian open climate environment greenpeace australia margaret court protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Powerful union recognised in Australia Day honours

        premium_icon Powerful union recognised in Australia Day honours

        News When an ex-alcoholic from Switzerland and a young goody-two-shoes met in a Coffs Harbour church in 1972 it was a match made in heaven.

        Media commentary on sports rort ‘fanciful’ : Conaghan

        premium_icon Media commentary on sports rort ‘fanciful’ : Conaghan

        News Pat Conaghan says 'sports rorts' did not influence poll results.

        Landholders plan legal action against NPWS over bushfires

        premium_icon Landholders plan legal action against NPWS over bushfires

        News Six Northern NSW landholders seek damages from NPWS over fires.

        DNA testing to confirm identity of body washed up on a beach

        premium_icon DNA testing to confirm identity of body washed up on a beach

        Breaking Police believe the body could be that of a missing backpacker.