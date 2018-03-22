Climate protesters turn heads in Coffs CBD march

Climate change protesters rally in Coffs Harbour: Dozens of protesters march to Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser's office to call on the State Government to transition to 100% renewable energy.

A RALLY in the heart of the CBD has drawn a lot of attention this morning.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the Coffs Growers Markets at 11.30am and proceeded to march to Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser's office to launch the #Time2Choose campaign.

The rally, held by the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, saw protesters chanting and some dressed as farm animals to call on the State Government to transition to 100% renewable energy.

The Coffs Harbour rally has taken place ahead of a massive state-wide protest at Parliament House in Sydney on Saturday.

"Today we're here because we want our NSW Government to move on and transition to renewables rather than fossil fuel energy," CCCAG spokesperson Marnie Cotton said.

"It's time we actually recognise the devastation coal seam gas is going to do to our state. The main issue is that water is life. The Great Artesian Basin is under threat from the coal seam gas proposal near Narrabri and we need the Nationals to stand up for our farmers and our future.

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Marnie Cotton addresses the crowd. Rachel Vercoe

"As we've seen just this week, the people of NSW are suffering the devastating impacts of climate change right now through more intense bushfires, droughts and storms

"Investment in clean energy can create more regional jobs and a brighter future for our state."

The protesters 'gifted' Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser with Easter eggs and toy farm animals.

#Time2choose rally in Coffs Harbour. Rachel Vercoe

"It's just to bring it home to him that our farms and land are much more important than opening a new coal mine," Ms Cotton said.

According to the Lock the Gate Alliance, there are now 11 new coal projects proposed in NSW.